More bonsai thefts causing more grief

Also crushed by loss of my bonsai trees! RE: Della Dee James – Citizen, Oct. 6, 2017.

Last year I went to water my bonsai trees and half of my 20 trees were gone! I can relate to Della , as I have been cultivating these trees for over 15 years. They take a lot of work, which is very rewarding, as they are a slow art form and take years to see the results.

Each tree has a special meaning and story, like one tree was from the man who got me started, he died, now the tree that reminded me of him is also gone. Another tree was from me neighbour who brought it from his dying friend in the interior, now that tree is gone. When my oak tree died, a member of our club who was moving to Victoria gave me his oak tree, now it is gone. I am still devastated and find it hard to get motivated to look after the rest of my trees.

These trees are priceless to me, and I fear they were stolen so someone could sell them and get stone, or they were already stoned and wanted to watch them float down the river. Unlike Della, I don’t think thieves like this can be healed.

George Pastor

Duncan