The reason Peter Mansbridge is an end of an era for our family has to do with technology.

Mansbridge will be tough to replace

The reason Peter Mansbridge is an end of an era for our family has to do with technology.

We watched Peter for most of our adult news-watching lives. We watched because we felt attached. He belonged in our living room for the evening news hour during the week. We watched his broadcast less in recent years because of the internet.

For our family on Vancouver Island, someone else will need to work hard to earn our respect and make us feel the humility we need for any successor to be welcome in our home nightly like we did with Peter. It doesn’t come easy CBC, for any of us who feel as we do. Choose his successor wisely like you did when you hired Peter.

Peter became a friend to our family. A friend we could endure during good times and bad. With the advent of the internet and rapid advancements in communication technology we have not been watching conventional television for the last 10 years. We depend, now more than ever, on the vastness of the internet to shape and form our world views. Canada, as far as news and information broadcast media is concerned, has become merely a news and entertainment internet feed destination to keep up with local current affairs and pop culture, and to find the best place to eat dinner.

May CBC’s work be easy to keep our attention by making the right choice to replace Peter. May they find clarity and success in their decision. We wish them all the very best to find that person.

Not only is Peter Mansbridge an iconic Canadian, he is a friend to our family who will always have a place to sit at our kitchen table. Godspeed.

John Koury

Duncan