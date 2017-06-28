Majority want to see coalition have a chance

How can Christy Clark change her policy so quickly? She and the Liberals governed against aid for housing, health care, child care, living wages, education, and environmental protection.

Now she does a 180 degree flip-flop, and plagarizes virtually all the social policies of the NDP and Greens. This is all in the name of holding her power.

If she can change so rapidly her pre-election platform, how on earth are we to trust her to hold to her dramatically reversed version? I say give the GreeNDP coalition a chance to perform; the majority of the seats and the people want this coalition to govern.

John Jeglum

Duncan