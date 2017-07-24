Local traffic not the problem through Duncan

I have been thinking about the bypass for Duncan discussion lately and with that I have been mulling over what Mike Wilkinson stated in his letter on Wednesday, July 19.

In particular when he reported that our Duncan mayor Phil Kent indicted that there is no problem because two thirds of the traffic is local I was intrigued if not skeptical. Say what? They are kidding right?

OK Duncan mayor. Prove it. Truth counts. This “just passing through” traffic has always been a problem. The Chamber managers and members including myself, in the ’80s lamented the drive-by traffic, that was ignoring the downtown, maybe stopping at the “road side tiny hut” known as Dairy Queen (prior to its big do over) and then venturing on to other destinations. Nothing has changed since then, except that it is worse.

The reality I would share with Phil Kent is like most residents, I have, over the years found alternative roads that are completely clear to avoid that driving mess. If we, as residents, get caught in that quagmire, it is frustrating to say the least, therefore most of us try to avoid that strip (James Street to the Silver Bridge) during the heavy times.

So, this red herring that our local leaders are saying that Duncanites are the cause of the unwelcome traffic jams is disingenuous if not an out-and-out fib. Like I said earlier, “Phil, prove it”. I want to see the facts. Keep in mind that this is Duncan, a city of 5,000 residents, not Vancouver.

George Spong

Duncan