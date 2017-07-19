Khadr rewarded for killing U.S. soldier

As a veteran with 27 years of military service I join the huge majority of Canadians opposed to the outrageous financial award given to Khadr.

What justifies the Supreme Court and our government awarding a terrorist over $10 million because he was mistreated or a prisoner after killing a U.S. soldier? Would their decision be the same if it had been a Canadian soldier? And then our government awards a small disability pension to our veterans who have been wounded, maimed and even killed by Khadr’s terrorist friends.

I am sure that Pierre Trudeau did not intend that his Rights and Freedom bill would give terrorists every right and freedom that our service men and women serve to protect. It is obvious that the Rights and Freedom bill needs some amendments.

When Khadr left Canada to join Al-Qaeda his citizenship should have been revoked and never allowed back into Canada. Instead, our government has rewarded him handsomely for killing a U.S. soldier.

Tom Stephens

Duncan