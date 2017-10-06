If you can’t stand the smoke, valley wrong place to live
So if some people are saying they are having problems due to a few sticks being burned a couple of times a year I would suggest the following remedial measures:
• ban all vehicles driving through. Currently there are more than 20,000 per day
• ban all air traffic flying over
• close the Crofton Mill
• ban forest fire smoke from entering
• ban all power equipment
• close the new race track
• ban wood heating
• and then finally after all that is done then you can ban burning two times a year
Once you’ve accomplished all these bannings and closures I’m sure you’ll be very happy.
But if you can’t, I suggest living in a valley is probably the wrong place for you.
Barry Dixon
Duncan