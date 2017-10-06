Some are saying they are having problems due to a few sticks being burned a couple of times a year

If you can’t stand the smoke, valley wrong place to live

So if some people are saying they are having problems due to a few sticks being burned a couple of times a year I would suggest the following remedial measures:

• ban all vehicles driving through. Currently there are more than 20,000 per day

• ban all air traffic flying over

• close the Crofton Mill

• ban forest fire smoke from entering

• ban all power equipment

• close the new race track

• ban wood heating

• and then finally after all that is done then you can ban burning two times a year

Once you’ve accomplished all these bannings and closures I’m sure you’ll be very happy.

But if you can’t, I suggest living in a valley is probably the wrong place for you.

Barry Dixon

Duncan