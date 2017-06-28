David Lowther’s concerns are quite valid about his particular version of proportional representation

Hope government chooses PR system that respects voters

Re: “Proposed new election model a worse problem”, (Citizen, June 28)

David Lowther’s concerns are quite valid about his particular version of proportional representation, in which “the political parties name the successful candidates who will represent us.”

There are also versions of proportional representation in which Elections BC names the successful candidates, based on the percentage of votes for candidates in each electoral district. Hopefully the government will select a version of proportional representation which respects the wishes of the electorate and is not biased by partisan influences.

Robert Radford

Duncan