Mr. Foster is playing political propaganda and not dealing with facts.

Hate mongering to insinuate money going to Middle East

Re: “Khadr’s settlement a travesty of justice”, (Citizen, July 19) .

There is no proof Omar threw that grenade. Read Toronto Star, Oct. 28, 2009 by Michelle Shephard, National Security Reporter.

Further, Mr. Foster is hate mongering when he insinuates that the money could be going to the Middle East. When Omar pays off his lawyers and medical bills to save his one remaining eye and more surgery on his shoulder he will probably be broke.

John A. Mc Donald

Duncan