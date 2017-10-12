I suggest that Cobble Hill Holdings take their losses and just leave our community alone.

Furstenau was speaking for thousands

Some people just seem to have a Trump attitude, no shame or couth.

Cobble Hill Holdings are back in the news when we thought they had learned a valuable lesson on community responsibility.

If they are intent on wasting money at lawsuits that will go just as far as their contaminated soil dump (above a lake that was used for human consumption) then I suggest that they also go after the thousands that Sonia Furstenau was speaking for at the time.

I suggest that Cobble Hill Holdings take their losses and just leave our community alone. We have had our fill with unaccountable politicians and citizens.

Earl Belcourt

Cobble Hill