Furstenau not practicing what she preaches

Re: “Cowichan Valley’s MLAs see throne speech differently”, (Citizen, June 28)

It would appear that our MLA is saying one thing and then doing the opposite. Ms. Sonia Fustenau states in the article: “If people in B.C. are seeking stability in government, then this could be the most stable legislature ever. I think people want to see more governance and less politics. If all MLA s recognize their responsibilities, we should be able to set aside party politics and pass legislation that will make the lives of British Columbian’s better.”

Why then has she seconded the vote of “No Confidence” brought by the NDP? She is attempting to have both the cake and the penny. The three members of the Green Party and indeed the NDP are now going to vote against their own election manifesto.

Right or wrong, the Liberals hold the majority of seats. I feel sure that if the residents of the Cowichan Valley wanted to elect someone who would vote NDP we would have voted for their candidate in the recent election. Instead we voted for a third party candidate who talked about democracy. It is a pity that that candidate does not practice what she preaches.

Ian Kimm

Duncan