Or are we going to pretend heroin isn’t an issue here and pretend cannabis is a big deal?

Focus on cannabis short-sighted

In response to the [school] district not wanting dispensaries near schools. I totally agree.

In fact, close the liquor store in the plaza beside the dispensary. Or are we going to keep pretending that booze isn’t a threat to kids?

Don’t forget closing the shelter; I mean who’s stupid idea was it to put it between the schools like that anyway?

Got to shut down the fast food restaurants since we all know that “food” isn’t safe for the kids! After that, let’s finally see some progress in eliminating the extremely dangerous drug use behind the school board. You’d think that should probably be their priority.

Or are we going to pretend heroin isn’t an issue here and pretend cannabis is a big deal?

Jay No

Duncan