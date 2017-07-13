Fight application to ruin Cowichan Bay

While it is admirable that Mr Thacker (PIM) assisted Western Stevedoring and Western Forest Products in removing a couple of derelict boats from Cowichan Bay, the potential pollution caused by the small crafts is a mere drop in the bucket compared to the pollution PIM or its successor may create if the rezoning application to allow heavy manufacturing industry in Cowichan Bay is approved.

This would be a huge travesty and a giant step backwards in the efforts to clean up the pollution in Cowichan Bay with the hopeful return of the salmon being paramount. We all need to fight this application to ruin our precious bay.

Jennifer Lawson

Duncan