You either obey the rules of the road or you don’t

Familiarity breeds contempt with speed limits

For many drivers school zones are a good example of “familiarity breeds contempt”.

Everyone knows, in Chemainus you might see a child once in a month or two on that stretch along Chemainus Road and so keeping a cautious eye on the bend where the safety patrols sit, a good percentage of drivers hit at least 40 and up to 50.

Other than costing the taxpayers thousands of dollars to change signs, does council actually think that the act of changing numbers will make a difference? You either obey the rules of the road or you don’t and changing limits doesn’t really matter an iota to many.

Find something constructive to do with your money rather than attempting to reinvent the wheel.

Marylou Spencer

Chemainus