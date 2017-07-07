Editorial: Time to take out death trap tree

Clearly a tree that fell earlier this spring into the Cowichan River needs to be cleared completely.

It’s not even a question.

The tree, which came down into the water at Horseshoe bend, was immediately declared a hazard by officials and river users were warned to avoid it on their adventures.

Now it has been partly removed, but the section that’s left remains a huge hazard, a potential death trap that came perilously close to claiming at least on life last Saturday. It seems to be perfectly positioned to suck unwary travellers underwater and pin them there.

Obviously whoever cleared a portion of the tree from the river did so believing what was left wouldn’t pose harm to the river’s many recreational users.

But now that there’s evidence proving that belief false it’s time to take the tree out entirely.

There’s always some risk involved to those who choose to get into a river dotted with rocks and waterfalls, and sometimes very strong currents.

Users choose to accept those risks when they put their tube or kayak or raft in the water. They must assume responsibility and do whatever they can to ensure their own safety. This can include wearing personal flotation devices, not heading in drunk, and making sure you can swim well enough to enter the water.

But if there’s a known hazard that can be relatively easily removed we should try to do so, for the public good.

Such is the piece of tree at Horseshoe Bend.

Speaking of known hazards, already far too many choose to drink excessively as they float downriver, in spite of the risks of being impaired as they enjoy a summer afternoon on the river.

We hope more people will choose to voluntarily remove this hazard from the river this summer as well — not to mention the often related courtesies of not dropping drink containers into the water and not using the river as a toilet.