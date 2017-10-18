Editorial: Prevention of tragedy key for hunters, hikers

It’s up to hunters to ensure no people are at risk from their weapons. Hikers can help by wearing conspicuous clothing. (submitted)

It is very concerning that in the past couple of weeks hikers have crossed paths with hunters in a way that has made them feel endangered.

Hunters wandering around and discharging firearms near well-established trails such as those on Maple Mountain is frightening. Firearms discharge isn’t even allowed on Maple Mountain under North Cowichan’s firearms bylaw. People cycle, ride horses and hike there regularly, and the trail system has expanded significantly over the last few years. The folks who enjoy these recreational activities deserve to not feel threatened with bodily harm when they engage in them.

We have no problem with people who hunt for food. Most of us eat meat; these folks have just cut out the grocery store in their food chain.

But hunters have a huge responsibility that they must take seriously. They are required to be 100 per cent certain what they are firing at before they shoot any kind of firearm or crossbow. This is the absolute most basic rule. This is doubly true when in areas that are open for other recreational activities alongside hunting. Not following this rule can have the most serious of consequences: death.

Hunters must also educate themselves about where it is legal for them to go. Once again, it is about safety, and also about conservation and protection of species — humans included.

It’s a good idea for hikers and others heading into the woods this time of year, especially in areas that allow hunting, to dress conspicuously. No, it’s not on their shoulders to make sure hunters don’t shoot them by accident, but taking some precautions only makes good sense. After all, does it matter that much that it wasn’t your responsibility if you’re injured or dead? Prevention has to be the goal.