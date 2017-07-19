Editorial: Don’t let fun turn to tragedy on the water this summer

You don’t want to make the front page of the newspaper by dying.

Last week the Gazette had to report on the first drowning of the summer season on the Cowichan River, and another incident where a man would have drowned trapped under a log were it not for the timely intervention of passers-by.

We hope this will be the last fatality on the water that we have to report this summer, but that largely depends on people being smart and prepared when they head to the water, whether it’s to go tubing on the Cowichan River or take a dip in Cowichan Lake, or to head out in the boat on Mesachie Lake.

When it comes to the Cowichan River, there are different sections on which you can choose to tube. The portion of the river that winds gently through the Town of Lake Cowichan is a perfect place for kids and non-daredevil types to take a nice relaxing float on a summer’s day.

The biggest hazard on this section is likely forgetting your sunscreen.

It’s not too deep and there are no rapids to navigate. Though very young children and those who know they are weak swimmers should still don a personal flotation device, or PFD. Better safe than sorry. There’s still a chance of a collision with another tuber, and some of then are inevitably less than sober.

Most people should just stay out of the river in the section between Skutz Falls and Marie Canyon, as there’s some treacherous terrain and only those prepared for some serious whitewater, even in summer, should try it. It’s no leisurely float.

If you’re headed out on a boat you should wear a lifejacket as a matter of course, especially if the idea is to go waterskiing or wakeboarding, or being towed in some other manner. It’s just plain stupid to skip a lifejacket then.

Don’t worry about your friends thinking you’re not cool, it’s about preserving your life.

Should you hit your head and knock yourself out, you will die if you’re not wearing a PFD. It won’t matter how good a swimmer you are.

If there are a bunch of people in the water, even if you are with friends, there is no guarantee a limited number of rescuers will be able to get to you in time.

Be smart.