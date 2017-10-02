Crushed by loss of stolen bonsai trees

Someone stole my bonsai trees! Brazenly walked up my front yard and took them while I was at work. Right in front of the dog park near McAdam Park.

This may sound trivial in this world of strife and horrors, overdoses and wars of division. This was not trivial to me.

I began cultivating these trees when I was diagnosed with cancer. These trees had originally begun as mere hopeful bonsai to a friend who later succumbed to his cancer.

They were my hope.

Bonsai trees are a long term goal — I sure needed one at that time!

My trees were a joy in my life, nurturing them, nurtured me. I am crushed by the loss of them.

My only solace may be that whoever has them may realize their special worthiness and care for them well (they need a lot of attention).

I hope that if they cannot return them to me in peace and love, that these trees may bring healing to them in the ways that they helped to heal me.

Della Dee James

Duncan