Cowichan Valley will never support transit system

The first four lines from your article Our View, June 28, re: “Invest now, for later”, quote “Many people decry investment in public transit, arguing that our population numbers just don’t warrant it. They have a point — we’ve all seen the empty, or near-empty buses. The financial numbers show that most of the routes in the Cowichan Valley don’t pay for themselves (with a few notable exceptions)” is right on. The remainder of your argument for investing more money in public transit, not so much.

You do not seem to understand that the Cowichan Valley is for the most part a rural area and not just Duncan. The current transit model is suitable for an urban area, but is inappropriate in a rural setting.

In order to get the population high enough to support public transit, residential lots and acreages will have to be subdivided and farm land will have to be taken out of the ALR to make room for multiple family housing, and possibly even apartments.

Do you really think that is going to happen?

Isn’t it time for the CVRD to swallow their pride, admit that their vision of a transit system has failed over the past 20 years or more and stop wasting our tax dollars for the benefit of a very few?

Wolf Hufnagl

Cobble Hill