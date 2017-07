10 year residents of Cow Bay who have moved away

Cowichan smoke was bad enough before

Re: Change to Cowichan Valley burning

I must say this is just another very good reason to have left the “[clean green island]”. What a myth! The smoke was bad enough with two months of legal burning. You know its only going to get worse, as more baby boomers retire and move to Vancouver Island. Unless it is stopped…

Grant and Beverley Kernan