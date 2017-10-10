Tax the rich; make any income over $1 million taxed to the max.

Close all tax loopholes for the rich

Close all tax loopholes for the rich and greedy. Tax the banks’ massive profits. Tax the coporations’ massive profits.

I’m a farmer; don’t tax the farmers. We grow your food. We’re all poor. Tax the rich; make any income over $1 million taxed to the max. Make an income cap a thing and use the rest for the people.

These loopholes benefit high income earners, as well as the super rich (80 per cent of people making over $2 million a year) who have found clever ways to use them to avoid paying tax and to shelter their wealth, which was never the intention.

Many other tax advantages to support small businesses and farmers launch, grow, invest, and pass on the family farm will not be affected by closing these loopholes.

The government requires revenue to invest in programs like child care and public health that can benefit all Canadians.

Closing these loopholes is a step in the right direction, and should be part of a broader package of tax reform to level the playing field and reduce inequality.

Be a true Canadian and support income justice!

Matthew Ethier

Saltspring Island