Clark’s throne speech nothing but power grab

In response to Mr. Kimm’s letter accusing MLA Furstenau of “not practicing what she preaches,” (Citizen, July 12), I totally disagree.

I see Mr. Kimm’s letter as either poorly thought out or a Liberal plant. No one except the totally deluded or Liberal hacks would have seen former premier Clark’s throne speech as anything but a grab for power, to the point where she would have sent the people of British Columbia back to the polls, something the public made clear it does not want. This is not democracy.

Ms. Furstenau, the NDP and the Green Party were well aware a throne speech does not legislation make. And like many of us, they did not trust Ms. Clark or her government to follow through on any of the promises stolen directly from the NDP and Green platforms.

Mr. Kimm may not be familiar with coalition government but it is quite common in many parts of the world. We can see just by looking south that an entrenched two party system doesn’t work very well.

P. Vogan

Lake Cowichan