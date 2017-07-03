Clark an opportunist bent on power

Mr. Koury, Christy Clark does not look like a wonderful stateswoman. From my point of view she is an opportunist who will change her policies to keep in power. This whole period since the election has been bizarre.

She campaigned on a a particular platform, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars pushing it, and convinced enough voters to elect 43 MLAs . Those voters obviously agreed with her policies. Have they also changed their views now? I would think they would feel betrayed. I would if the party or person I voted for, and donated to, did an about face.

When she discovered that she needed at least one more MLA to remain in power she suddenly experienced an epiphany; she now believed all those things she campaigned against.

She presented many of the NDP platform policies in the throne speech and said “trust me” hoping to find one of the opposition to support her. They didn’t fall for that.

Christy Clark has also said she now believed in cooperation. That was last week. We shall see. It doesn’t sound as though she and her party intend to honour that. She has claimed that the new government can’t survive as she thinks all votes now will be a tie which the speaker has to break. That means, doesn’t it, that they have already decided where their votes go?

If the new cooperation of Greens and New Democrats is destablizing, it will be because some want it to be.

Trudy Thorgerison

Duncan