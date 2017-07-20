The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce is an organization representing more than 500 businesses

Chamber not mandated to form position on traffic

Re: “Highway bypass will only get harder to construct”, (Citizen, July 19)

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization representing more than 500 businesses and non-profit organizations. A core strength of the Chamber is building connections — among members and the community.

We have an open advocacy system and many ways in which we continually engage with our membership. To date, we have not been mandated to investigate or form a position on local traffic.

Cowichan citizens are passionate about what is best for their community. At the Chamber, we believe diverse voices and public discourse are key to making Cowichan a great place to live and do business.

Julie Scurr, president

Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce