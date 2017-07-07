Case against Omar Khadr was bogus

The case against Omar [Khadr] is as bogus as can be. Prior to him being charged for murder there was not such a charge; murder was not a charge for killing an enemy in war. If those the USA were fighting with were terrorists then the USA contingent on foreign land was most certainly terrorists.

• What Omar was charged with did not exist until after the fact.

• A confession by torture is not valid.

• He was just a child pressed into military service.

• Government of Canada failed him and should pay.

The Canadian government and all our citizens should stand up for Omar and not let any United States of America get away with what they have done.

John A. McDonald

Duncan