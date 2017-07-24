I think we could look at what Ladysmith has done and mimic their answer to the traffic problem.

Bypass, viaduct not feasible options for Duncan traffic woes

While I think that the number of stoplights and time it takes has been exaggerated in past letters regarding the traffic flow through Duncan, I do agree that it has become more of an issue in the last few years.

However, I do not believe that either a bypass or viaduct are feasible solutions. Neither one takes into account that there are many businesses along the TCH that depend upon that traffic. I believe that a fairly simple solution lies less than a half hour up Island from us.

I think we could look at what Ladysmith has done and mimic their answer to the traffic problem. By closing a number of smaller streets access to the TCH and leaving only a few cross streets such as Allenby, Trunk, and Beverly, the number of street lights would be reduced and through traffic would have an easier time of transversing Duncan. Yes, it would be more inconvenient for local traffic going across town, but time may not be of such concern when you are only going a short distance.

George Nielsen

Duncan