Building bypass just shifts problem

Re: “It’s time to get moving on the Cowichan Connector”

Expanding highway developement has led to more sprawl, so I am not sure if building a bypass is useful. Where would you put this bypass?

“Our environment and air quality are also suffering.” Yes that is true. We do have a rail corridor that could help in this traffic matter.

I am unaware of any highway project that has contributed positively to the environment. Yes our road system is important, but it shouldn’t be the only focus when it comes to transportation planning. The reason that traffic has gotten so bad is the lack of good alternatives; like transit, cycling, and rail (E&N). Now is there the cure for all of our traffic woes? Probably not. Building a bypass just shifts the problem elsewhere.

Aaron Lypkie

Victoria