Bring back stolen table and chairs to Tulip Deli

I would like to ask the person who took my 40-year-old table and two chairs from the Tulip Deli property on Thursday, Sept. 28, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to bring them back.

Or anybody who saw someone doing it to come to me with the info.

People have been enjoying sitting here for the past 40 years. It means a lot to many of my customers.

Gré Brouwer

The Tulip Deli