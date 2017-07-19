Blame is on taxpayers who voted for change

On an ongoing basis, John Horgan will say, “It is time to ban raw log exports”.

Then why does John drive a Toyota Prius? Why not drive a Ford, General Motors or Chrysler make of vehicle? Something to think about B.C.’s new premier when it comes to decision making on behalf of the taxpayers living in the province of B.C. Definitely does not practice what he preaches. His right hand does not know what his left hand is doing.

With John’s kind of thinking, the province is now destined toward troubled waters. Some wanted change towards troubled waters. They got their wish. Cannot blame John though. The blame is on the taxpayers that voted for change.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan