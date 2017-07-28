B.C. Ferry changes no-win situation

As typical with every NDPer in Canada, new B.C. NDP Minister of Transportation does not know the difference between a debit and a credit.

Recent announcement by Claire [Trevena] is to freeze B.C. Ferry rates, have senior citizens age 65 and over not have to pay for passenger fares from Monday to Thursday, and to lower minor ferry route fares by 15 per cent.

In order to make this work for the benefit of B.C. taxpayers’ bank account via the NDP government, all wage rates also have to be frozen. That is, no more wage increases every April 1. In the past ferry rates increased every April 1 to offset the two per cent wage increase to B.C. ferry employees. If revenue is frozen then expenses such as wage rates must be frozen too. If not, the expenses just keep going up. A no win situation.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan