A viaduct all ready to be used

Re: “Traffic solution fro Duncan highway is a viaduct”, (Citizen, July 14)

Yeah! Just like the London Bridge was disassembled and shipped to America and reassembled, we can ship the disassembled Georgia viaduct from Vancouver to Duncan to be reassembled.

Davel Webster

Duncan