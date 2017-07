A grateful Desiree Karlsen thanks her supporters and the community. (Gazette file)

I would like to thank the Lions Club and Lorna Vomacka for sponsoring me in the Lady of the Lake, and the Cowichan Lake Lady of the Lake Society for a great program, especially Denise Allan for all her hard work.

I would also like to thank my family and all the candidates, I love you all.

I am looking forward to a great year.

Desiree Karlsen

Miss Lions

Lady of the Lake 2017-2018