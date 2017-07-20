Workshop offers help on micro-drip for your garden

You can get tips on how to install a low flow watering system for your plants.

Start conserving water in your garden with this workshop. (Submitted)

Grow low flow.

Are you thinking of installing micro drip irrigation?

There’s a free workshop on the subject Sunday, July 23 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“Micro” (or “drip”) irrigation systems reduce evaporation losses by delivering water directly to where the plants need them. They are so efficient that they qualify for certain exemptions from local watering restrictions.

This introduction to micro/drip irrigation is presented by Karen Hounsome from the Irrigation Industry of BC to help you get started saving time and water and answer your questions about irrigation options.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/112784262682127 to register.

The workshop will be held in the Koksilah Room of the Island Savings Centre in Duncan. Organizers ask that you arrive 15 minutes early.

It’s free, if you show up. Seating is limited so a fully refundable registration fee will be charged, and returned to you in cash at the door when you arrive. Sorry, they say, but no-show equals no refund. This is to ensure chairs don’t sit empty, meaning more water saved.

Presented by the Cowichan Watershed Board in partnership with the Cowichan Valley Regional District and the Municipality of North Cowichan. More info: http://cowichanwatershedboard.ca/