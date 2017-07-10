Woman dies while tubing on Cowichan River

A woman from Vancouver Island is dead after a tubing accident on the Cowichan River on the afternoon of July 8.

Coroner Barb McLintock, with the BC Coroners Service, said the as yet unidentified 50-year-old woman was tubing with companions when she became separated from her tube in fast-running water near the river’s Marie Canyon.

McLintock said the woman became trapped under the water until she was rescued by other tubers who pulled her from the water and began efforts to resuscitate her.

The woman was transferred by air ambulance to Victoria General Hospital where she died the next morning.

McLintock said the investigation into the woman’s death is continuing.