Woman convicted in 1995 Cobble Hill killing gets full parole

The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to convicted killer Rachel Anne Kleven, 41.

Kleven and her then boyfriend Keith Haynes were convicted for the January 1995 killing of Keith’s mother, Rhonda Haynes, of Cobble Hill. Kleven was 18 at the time.

Haynes received a first-degree murder conviction for his part in the murder, while Kleven was convicted of second-degree murder.

Parole documents report Rhonda Haynes was bludgeoned in the head with a frying pan, then she and her house were doused in gasoline and set on fire while she was still alive. She died of asphyxiation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kleven had first earned day parole in December of 2006. In 2010, full parole was denied but day parole continued. That was revoked in 2011. Parole Board documents say Kleven had been in a dysfunctional relationship, returned to drug use and stole from her employer. Parole was denied again in 2012 but since then, Kleven has completed numerous programs and her risk for violent re-offending is low, according to a psychological assessment. Granted day parole again in 2014, Kleven has reintegrated into society without issue since then.

“In reaching its decision the board is mindful of the seriousness and nature of the index offence and your failure on a prior period of day parole release and the severity of your drug addiction which is currently being mitigated through participation in the opiate substitution program,” wrote Parole Board members Coleen Zuk and Bent Andersen in their decision. “Countering these concerns is the positive progress you have made for the past three years while on day parole. The Board concludes that a full parole release will not present an undue risk and therefore full parole is granted….”

Kleven has a list of seven conditions to abide by upon her release.

Among them, Kleven must not consume, purchase or possess alcohol, must follow a substance abuse treatment plan to be arranged by her parole supervisor, and she must not consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.

She must follow psychological counselling arranged by her parole supervisor to deal with her risk factors, including unresolved emotional issues and she must not associate with any person she knows or has reason to believe is involved in criminal activity or substance abuse.

She is also not to travel to Vancouver Island without permission.

“Family members of the victim were severely traumatized by your actions,” wrote Zuk and Andersen. “They have a right to be free from any contact with you.”



