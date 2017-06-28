UPDATE: Wildfire southeast of Mesachie Lake under control

Crews are engaging a 1.7-hectare wildfire near the Robertson Main 11km mark about 15 kilometres slightly southeast of Mesachie Lake.

The fire was reported on Monday, June 26.

“It is a human caused fire and it is under investigation,” said Coastal Fire Centre fire information officer Marg Drysdale.

As of Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.,the fire was listed as ‘under control’.

“They’re making really good progress and they may start to release some of their resources fairly quickly,” she said.

As of Tuesday night, one unit crew, an initial attack crew, and an officer, which totals 14 firefighters, were at the scene.

Drysdale also said a helicopter, industry personnel, two water tenders, and an excavator were also being used.

“They’ll keep working on it until they’re sure all the shot spots are out,” Drysdale said.

More information to come as it becomes available.