Volunteers clear away derelict float home from Sandy Beach near Youbou.

Heavy winter winds caused it to find its way to Sandy Beach where it washed up on shore and broke up

A derelict float home has been removed from Sandy Beach, courtesy of a group of hard-working people, near Youbou as part of the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup.

The beach is located on the other side of Bald Mountain, adjacent to the marine park.

According to Joe Tatum, it was time to get rid of the eyesore, which he noticed while rowing and boating in the area.

“I think it was kind of like a float home. Somebody probably had it tied up to a wharf or on some booms or something like that. It likely got loose and washed in during the storm in the winter, probably two winters ago and it sat out there. Last winter it seemed to break all apart and then it washed up on the beach. It was pretty trashed. It wasn’t something of value,” he said July 11.

“I live out on the point and I row and boat by it. Eventually it got to the stage where it was comletely broken apart.”

Gathering volunteers together made for a speedy cleaunp, he said.

“It was a one-day thing. We went out yesterday. We had 14 people out, including our area director, Klaus Kuhn, and Cliff Gibson from Jor-Nic Marine donated a barge and couple of his employees and with a dozen or so volunteers it went a lot quicker than we thought.”

Debris was strewn widely on the shoreline at Sandy Beach. (Submitted)