VIDEO: With awards, ceremony, and fun Honeymoon Bay celebrates Canada Day

A flag-snapping wind greeted those who came to Honeymoon Bay Hall for the celebration. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Honeymoon Bay celebrated Canada Day at the community hall with ceremony, awards, and fun.

The event opened right at 11 a.m. following the fire department’s 70th anniversary fire truck parade through town. The singing of ‘O Canada’ and ‘God Save the Queen’ was followed by the awarding of the Citizen of the Year award.

Brian Peters was chosen this year.

According to Dick Orman, “[Peters] moved to Honeymoon Bay approximately 12 years ago and has never stopped being actively involved in the community. Everyone who has encountered him has found him to be very professional, honest, and sincere. I don’t think there has ever been a situation where he has not been one of the first to jump in and lend a hand.”

Among his many efforts in the area, Peters was a longtime member of the fire department and the firefighters who were on hand came forward as a group to shake his hand.

Rhiannon Morrison was awarded the $500 bursary from the Honeymoon Bay Community Society, and then it was time for stories and cake.

Singing ‘O Canada’ is an important part of the day for many folks. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)