VIDEO: The big park at Mesachie Lake was at its best for a fun family-style evening on Canada Day

It was a great night: not too hot, not too chilly, and everyone enjoyed an evening outdoors.

Lake Cowichan’s royalty and ambassador get ready to offer slices of delicious Canada Day cake to everyone at the Cowichan Lake Recreation’s celebration at Mesachie Lake. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The cool green grass of the Mesachie Lake Skydome ball park welcomed everyone to come out and enjoy a Canada Day evening celebration July 1.

And, with fun and games, a big bouncy castle, onstage entertainment, two Canada Day cakes, and more, folks made their way to the event, organized by Cowichan Lake Recreation.

Piper Frank Nichol led in political representatives and the Lady of the Lake royalty and BC ambassador to officially start the evening.

Newly elected MLA Sonia Furstenau was able to make her first speech to a Cowichan Lake crowd since being elected, and so were the recently chosen Lady of the Lake, Desiree Karlsen and her princesses, Brooklyn Kruk, and Randi Robertson.