VIDEO: Shawnigan Lake celebrates the opening of pavilion at Elsie Miles park

Bringing the sectors of the community together, it will prove a great asset in future: organizers

The band, Turn Up the Beat, plays at the opening of the new pavilion at Shawnigan Lake. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It took 14 months, but, on Saturday, Oct. 7, the people of Shawnigan Lake gathered at Elsie Miles park to celebrate the opening of their new all-season pavilion.

With the band Turn Up the Beat playing, and then the Shawnigan Players presenting scenes from their summer Shakespeare plays, the event was upbeat with everyone looking towards the future.

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau said she was delighted to be able to see the completion of what has been a real exercise in the whole community working together, sentiments that were echoed by new Area B director Sierra Acton, TimberWest’s Domenico Iannidinardo, South Cowichan Rotary’s Andrew Higginson, and Mark Granfer, of the Bahai community, who also planted two trees to add to the beauty of the area.

Luckily, the weather stayed dry and sometimes even sunny for the presentations, and at the end, a shower of rain only emphasized the usefulness of the pavilion as everyone could continue enjoying their celebration cake under its sheltering roof.

A yummy cake draws a crowd after the official opening of the Shawnigan Lake Pavilion Saturday, Oct. 7. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

MLA Sonia Furstenau speaks about the community building effect of the pavilion project. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)