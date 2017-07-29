VIDEO: Rapper Simon Minkow tops the field at Duncan Has Talent on July 28

In an interesting night of performances, Simon Minkow raps his way to $500 and first place.

Simon Minkow raps his way to first place and $500 at Duncan Has Talent.

Young rapper Simon Minkow toppped the competition at Duncan Has Talent on Friday, July 28.

He was participating in the challenging Originals/Instrumentals category which included a real variety of performers.

His two imaginative numbers won him $500.

Second place went to songwriter Naomi Davies who accompanies herself on a ukulele. She also took home $250.

Sharing third place, and each receiving $100 were songwriter Amanda Nixon and classical pianist Cailine Kierstead. Two members of the crowd contributed the extra money so the two wouldn’t have to share the $100 prize.

