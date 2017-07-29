VIDEO: Rapper Simon Minkow tops the field at Duncan Has Talent on July 28

Young rapper Simon Minkow toppped the competition at Duncan Has Talent on Friday, July 28.
He was participating in the challenging Originals/Instrumentals category which included a real variety of performers.
His two imaginative numbers won him $500.
Second place went to songwriter Naomi Davies who accompanies herself on a ukulele. She also took home $250.
Sharing third place, and each receiving $100 were songwriter Amanda Nixon and classical pianist Cailine Kierstead. Two members of the crowd contributed the extra money so the two wouldn’t have to share the $100 prize.
Check back later for a complete wrap up of this story, with pictures and videos of all performers.