VIDEO: Porsche launches new models at Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit

With Porsche execs, Porsche enthusiasts, and auto journalists on hand, it was an exciting day

The ‘video van’ goes first to get action shots of the new Porsche on the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It’s always a big event worldwide when Porsche launches a new car.

This time the big unveiling took place in the Cowichan Valley, at the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit, where everyone went all out for the launch. A crew spent two weeks readying the inside of the building for the big day, installing new walls with special Porsche branding and more.

So many automotive journalists (more than 440) were raring to attend this international kickoff that organizers had to schedule them in groups of 40 over more than a week to give everyone the chance to see, hear about, touch, and drive the new vehicles.

The site swarmed with all kinds of workers. Auto crews were changing tires so the cars were track ready, and polishing the vehicles so they looked great in the photos and videos. Videographers and photographers were everywhere, some even riding in the open trunks of other cars so they could film the new Porsche on the road from the front.

Inside, writers and bloggers were hard at work on laptops, talking tech with all the Porsche types on hand, talking shop, or making arrangements to drive one of the new cars. On this, the first day, the journalists on the job were from Germany and Canada. The following day the facility would be welcoming the Italian contingent.

Some information on the new Porsche revealed at the launch remains embargoed at this time. Check back for more.