VIDEO: Lake Cowichan celebrates Canada Day with song, cake, and more

Yummy Canada Day cake is the centre of attention at Saywell Park in Lake Cowichan. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

With the Lake Cowichan Tenors in fine voice, it was an event to remember

Lake Cowichan was a busy place on Canada Day.

Starting the day with the singing of O Canada and a few speeches at the Trans Canada Trailhead, everyone then moved over to Saywell Park’s Park Place gazebo to enjoy some great music from the Lake Cowichan Tenors, food, and, of course, a beatiful birthday cake.

Some folks came dressed in red and white for the occasion, others just enjoyed a family day in the great outdoors/

With hundreds of visitors in town taking to the park to tube down the Cowichan River, the area was buzzing with excitement.

Later in the afternoon, the first round of Lake Cowichan Idol was held at the park as well, and by evening, the space was again busy with a special Canada Day edition of Summer Nights music in the park.