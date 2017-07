Fire trucks make their way through Honeymoon Bay to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Honeymoon Bay fire department. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Honeymoon Bay’s firefighters marked 70 years of service with a parade, a display of equipment and even more on the Canada Day long weekend.

Scheduled to take place just ahead of the community’s Canada Day celebrations at the community hall, the event drew a good crowd, and several other fire departments also sent trucks to add to the celebration.

The department also held an open house at their hall, and a dinner as part of the celebration.

Talking trucks and equipment: only natural when firefighters from several departments get together for the celebration at Honeymoon Bay. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)