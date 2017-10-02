Victoria police chief in Las Vegas during attack

Chief Del Manak and his family were in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino complex when shots rang out Sunday night.

Less than 24 hours since dozens of people were killed in a mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, we’re learning more about some of those Vancouver Island residents that were in the city at the time, including Victoria’s Chief of Police.

Del Manak was on vacation with his family and staying at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when shots rang out Sunday night. In fact Chief Del Manak was with his family in the casino complex during the attack.

Manak and his family were not injured in the shooting, and he provided the following statement through the Victoria Police Department’s twitter account, after the Victoria News reached out for comment early Monday morning.

“I have respect and admiration for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers who were with us last night and who kept us safe,” said Manak.

“The professionalism and courage of officers in the face of danger saved lives. I take comfort knowing the women and men who serve us in law enforcement are trained and ready to respond when the worst occurs.”

At least two Canadians have been confirmed dead in the shooting. The latest figures show that 58 people were killed and another 515 have been injured. Many others were placed in lockdowns in the area.

