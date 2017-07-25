Victoria airport named one of world’s most loved

CNN travel has included YYJ on its list of top 10 airports due to efficiency and ease of use.

A view of the control tower, the Victoria Flying Club and aircraft at the Victoria International Airport. (Don Denton/Black Press)

It turns out one of the world’s most loved airports is situated on Vancouver Island.

Victoria International was the only Canadian airport to make the top 10 according to CNN Travel, landing at number eight on a list that also includes both major and minor airports in South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

CNN concluded that the regional airport in Sidney has a reputation for ease, efficiency and friendliness, and the author points to value-added quirks like various exhibits and a walking/biking path that navigates around the airport’s perimeter.

The article was written earlier this month, and things may have changed a bit since then. New security measures have recently come into play as enhanced security has taken effect at YYJ and more than 200 other airports that serve as a departure point to the United States.

Enacted on July 19 in accordance with Homeland Security’s plan to prevent terrorist groups from entering the US, any traveler leaving YYJ can now be randomly selected for extra screening at the regular security checkpoint.

But for passengers arriving from abroad, Victoria International still provides quick service for a terminal that welcomes almost two million travellers each year.