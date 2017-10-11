Two open houses to address Duncan’s opiod crisis

A neighbourhood meeting to discuss the fentanyl crisis and Duncan’s new overdose prevention site was postponed last week and two open houses will replace it next week.

Island Health had distributed invitations to neighbours of the Canada Avenue overdose prevention site to attend a meeting on the evening of Oct. 5, but the morning of the meeting the health authority issued a notice rescheduling it “because of growing community interest in hearing more about services and programs that are aimed at preventing deaths and mitigating harm associated with opioid use.”

The invitation had been widely distributed around the greater community and on social media and Island Health officials felt two open houses would better accommodate the number of citizens wanting more information.

The open houses will both run on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Island Health’s Mental Health and Substance Use office at 3088 Gibbins Rd. They are set for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“All area residents are welcome to attend the open house that is most convenient for them,” said an Island Health press release.



