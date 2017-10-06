Trump supporters on the fence in Duncan

This fence does not, in fact, belong to Donald Trump. (Submitted)

The fence does not belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to Deryke Rosten and he’s not thrilled to have to clean it up.

“The graffiti problem is getting worse,” he said. “Look what they did to my brand new fence!”

Rosten lives off Lakes Road and went outside recently to find “This fence belongs to Donald Trump” spray painted across five panels of his otherwise spotless new structure.

It’s an issue that is ongoing and needs addressing, Rosten said.

“We saw ‘Trump’ on a neighbour’s fence last year and if you drive around you see it on other fences too,” he said. “Always ‘Trump’.”

The tag isn’t unique to the Lakes Road region either. It’s been popping up all over greater Duncan.

Rosten called the police to report the vandalism.