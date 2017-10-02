UPDATE: Tom Petty not expected to survive the day

Rocker is is said to be in full cardiac arrest

Tom Petty is on life support in Los Angeles after suffering a cardiac arrest in his Santa Monica home.

Earlier in the day, TMZ had reported that the singer had been taken off life support.

Since then, the site has updated the story, noting that he remains in hospital with a chaplain in his room.

He is not expected to survive the night.

Petty’s wife, Dana York, had called 911 late Sunday night to ask for help after she found her husband not breathing.

Los Angeles police sent out a tweet saying that they have no information on, and are not commenting about, Petty’s condition.

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

More to come.