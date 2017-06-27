Thousands without power in Lake Cowichan area

About 3,800 BC Hydro customers were without power Tuesday afternoon after the juice was lost at 2:18 p.m.

Affected customers included those east, and north east of South Shore Road, as well as along the Cowichan Valley Highway.

Crews were on site within minutes of the outage but the Hydro website listed the reason as “under investigation.”

BC Hydro spokesperson Karla Louwers said it’s a transmission outage.

“They’ve got an electrician and distribution crew dispatched to find the cause,” she said. “They’re going to patrol the transmission line to find what caused the outage.”

Louwers said the line is mostly visable from the road so it shouldn’t take too long before the problem is found and crews will be able to estimate how long it will take to repair.