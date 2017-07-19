Team effort gives Youbou a refurbished welcome sign

Plenty of work by volunteers and supporters has given Youbou’s welcome sign a fresh new look.

Masonry whiz Scott Thomas and Youbou Area Director Klaus Kuhn give a thumb’s up to the combined effort that has resulted in a restored, refurbished welcome sign for Youbou. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Visitors and residents arriving in Youbou are now being welcomed by a refurbished sign.

In fact, in car-lover lingo, it’s had a restoration from the ground up.

It needed it because earlier this year, the iconic, roofed wooden sign, with its carved dogwood and elk, simply fell over “due to rotting support posts and heavy rainfall,” according to Kim Ring of the Youbou Community Association.

Enter the first of an enterprising group of Youbou citizens.

“George Delure paid someone to resurrect our sign,” she said last weekend.

But that spurred interest in doing even more.

Scott Thomas of Boman Masonry got busy, gathering riverstones to make a handsome garden surround with a wall wide enough for sitting, and Apex Soil and Landscaping Supplies and Dinter Nursery also stepped up to help with the project. Area I director, Klaus Kuhn, was also able to help with a donation as well.

Finally, arrangements were completed with the Cowichan Valley Regional District to get sprinkling restored to the area and a small celebration to declare the job finally done was held on Sunday, June 25.

Comments on Facebook have been complimentary, like “Such an improvement…can’t wait to see the beautiful flowers in it…Wonderful job, Scott. Thanks for your time and artistry…I beamed with pride when I came home yesterday and saw this…I get excited when I see new improvements popping up all over Youbou. ”